Here’s what we know about the Canadian who died in ICE custody

Kamil Karamali provides more details on the death of a 49-year-old Canadian in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Johnny Noviello’s former lawyer describes the 49-year-old, who died while in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Monday, as quiet, polite and respectful.

“Just always appreciative, respectful, excellent with communication, not the type of guy you would see wrapped up in the mess as Johnny did,” said Dan Leising, a defence lawyer who represented Noviello. “Johnny was a very quiet, polite, unassuming guy.”

Leising said his only known family member is his father, Angelo, who was “distraught” to hear about his son’s death.

“Just complete disbelief. Devastation, just complete devastation,” added Leising. “Angelo is 80 years old. To be 80 and to have your kid die when he’s 49, it’s unimaginable.”

According to ICE, Noviello was “found unresponsive” on June 23 just before 1 p.m. at a federal detention centre in Miami. The government agency said medical staff tried to resuscitate him and used a defibrillator -- but was pronounced dead by the Miami Fire Rescue Department.

“This is the first time I’ve ever had a client die in any sort of custody,” said Leising.

Noviello became a permanent resident in 1991, but, according to ICE, in October of 2023, he was convicted of racketeering and drug trafficking and sentenced to 12 months in prison.

“He did around four months of jail from October of 2023 to February of 2024,” said Leising, adding that Noviello did another year after that of “community control,” which is a form of intensive supervision of offenders within the community.

Leising said Noviello worked as a cashier at a store and worked in janitorial services.

According to ICE, agents arrested Noviello on May 15 because of his previous conviction, which violated the conditions of his permanent residency.

The press release says Noviello was detained pending removal proceedings, which means a person has been notified they are subject to a process that could lead to their deportation from the country.

“We were also in touch with him from a consular standpoint as soon as he was detained,” said Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand during a Zoom interview with CTV News, adding that Canada has also reached out to seek additional information.

ICE says the cause of death is still under investigation and that they notified the Consulate of Canada of Noviello’s death.

Anand says there are approximately 55 Canadians who are still detained by ICE.

According to ICE data, seven other people have died in 2025 while in ICE’s custody.