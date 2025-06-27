Prince Edward gets warm welcome on Prince Edward Island

Prince Edward's visit to Prince Edward Island represented more than a moment to mark a military milestone. Maria Sarrouh explains.

Prince Edward’s first public appearance on Prince Edward Island was on Abegweit First Nation, where he joined a drum circle, met with Mi’kmaq families and toured cultural healing grounds.

The royal visit is part of a broader itinerary that includes events marking the 150th anniversary of the P.E.I. Regiment, which he serves as colonel-in-chief. But his presence at Abegweit also helps mend old wounds, says the community’s chief.

“It’s education through conversation, education through awareness and education through responsibility,” said Chief Roderick Gould Jr.

The Duke of Edinburgh also spent time meeting with families, learning a little about each person he shook hands with.

“I think that the royal visit here shows people in the community that you are a productive part of society recognized by someone as prestigious as the Duke,” said Gould. “We are very honoured.”

The P.E.I. Regiment has spent more than two years preparing for the royal visit, according to commanding officer Lt.-Col. Christopher Michaud.

“It’s a mix of nervousness and excitement,” Michaud said. “It’s an opportunity for our newer soldiers to meet our colonel-in-chief for the first time. And those of us in the ‘old guard’ get a chance to see him again.”

Michaud last met Edward a decade ago as a young captain. This time, he’s leading the regiment.

“It’s actually fairly personal being able to do that this time around,” he said. “So just a huge honour and a privilege.”

While the role of colonel-in-chief is honorary, Michaud said it helps preserve Canada’s ties to the monarchy.

More public events are planned this week, including a parade through Charlottetown on Saturday.