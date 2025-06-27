Trump ending all trade talks with Canada ‘immediately’

Political commentator Tom Mulcair reacts to Trump ending trade negotiations with Canada, saying its a sign a deal could be close.

U.S. President Donald Trump says his team is ending all trade talks with Canada, “effective immediately,” citing disagreement over Canada’s controversial digital services tax as the reason for shutting down negotiations.

He made the announcement in a post Friday on Truth Social, calling the levy “a direct and blatant attack” on the U.S. and its technology companies.

Trump’s announcement is a wrench in ongoing trade discussions between the two countries, which have been in the throes of a trade war for months, since the president’s first slate of tariffs on Canadian goods in February.

Trump has since levied a series of sweeping and stacked tariffs on Canadian products, targeting a range of industries. Canadian countermeasures are also in place.

Following the G7 meetings in Kananaskis, Alta. earlier this month, Trump and Prime Minister Mark Carney said they would pursue negotiations toward a new trade and security deal by mid-July, a 30-day deadline from their discussions in the Rockies.

Truth Social U.S. President Donald Trump on Truth Social.

“We will let Canada know the Tariff that they will be paying to do business with the United States of America within the next seven-day period,” Trump wrote in his post.

Carney, meanwhile, held a closed-to-media meeting with members of the Prime Minister’s Council on Canada-U.S. Relations earlier Friday.

The tax — first pitched by the Liberals in their 2021 budget — sees the federal government impose a three per cent levy on revenues over $20 million from tech giants earning money off Canadian content and Canadian users.

It has been deeply unpopular and widely criticized by American lawmakers for years. They argue the policy disproportionately impacts U.S. companies, with former Biden administration U.S. trade representative Katherine Tai calling the levy “discriminatory.”

The first payment of the tax is due Monday and will charge retroactively to 2022.

In an interview on CTV’s Question Period in December, former Liberal finance minister Bill Morneau told host Vassy Kapelos that if the Canadian government wanted to make headway with the U.S. administration, it should look at scrapping some sticking-point policies, namely the digital services tax.

Asked about the levy by reporters on Parliament Hill last week, Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the government was still planning to “go ahead” with the digital services tax.

In French, asked whether his government is willing to scrap the tax, Champagne said “we’re not there at all.” He added the tax was a topic of conversation at the G7 meeting earlier this month, and called it a “neutral” tax, which “isn’t directed toward any particular country.”

In a statement to CTV News, Business Council of Canada president and CEO Goldy Hyder said his organization has been calling for the federal government to scrap the tax for years.

“Bottom line is, (Internal Trade Minister) Chrystia Freeland, when she was finance minister, booked the revenues, and now they’re due,” Hyder said. “And these American companies have been asking that we align with the OECD and determine how to manage this.”

Hyder said he’s been in contact with Champagne about the business council’s position on the tax, and while he wouldn’t divulge the contents of those conversations, said “suffice to say, he has no intention of removing it.”

“And, if we were bluffing, the bluff just got called, and we’ve got to midnight Monday to get through this,” Hyder added.

The parliamentary budget officer has estimated the tax will generate $7.2 billion in revenues for the federal government over five years.

With files from CTV News’ Judy Trinh and Luca Caruso-Moro