Two N.B. RCMP officers allegedly tried to influence impaired driving case

The RCMP logo is seen at a news conference on June 24, 2023, in St. John’s. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

SUSSEX — A police watchdog is investigating two New Brunswick RCMP officers who allegedly tried to influence an impaired driving case.

The Serious Incident Response Team says the case involves a man arrested for impaired driving in February near Henderson Settlement, N.B., about 60 kilometres southeast of Fredericton.

The independent agency says that in June, senior RCMP leadership learned that an officer from the Sussex detachment was allegedly using their position to influence the investigation.

It says the officer knew the man who was arrested.

The agency says it is also investigating an officer from the Caledonia detachment who allegedly tried to interfere in the impaired driving case.

The watchdog investigates cases of death or other public interest matters involving police officers from New Brunswick or Nova Scotia, and has authority to determine if charges should be laid.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2025.