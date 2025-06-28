Anker power banks recalled due to fire hazard: Health Canada

Health Canada has published a country-wide recall notice for certain models of power banks made by Anker, a Chinese electronics company, over potential fire hazards.

The recall and safety alert issued on Friday lists the following products as potentially dangerous:

Anker Power Bank – Model Number A1647 – 20,000mAH, Built in USB-C Cable

Anker Zolo Power Bank – Model Number A1681 – 20K, 30W, Built in USB-C and Lightning Cable

Anker Zolo Power Bank – Model Number A1689 – 20K, 30W, Built in USB-C Cable

The lithium-ion batteries in these recalled power banks may overheat and pose a fire hazard, the health agency warns.

The company reported that 11,985 units of the affected products have been sold in Canada between December 2023 and June 2025. As of June 18, there have been no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the recalled products and contact the company for either a replacement or a website voucher, free of charge.

“Dispose of the recalled power bank by contacting your municipality for instructions on how to safely transport and dispose of lithium-ion batteries,” the alert said.

“Batteries are considered hazardous waste. Do not place them in household garbage.”

This comes on the heels of an earlier product recall issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on June 12.

More than one million Anker PowerCore 10000 power banks were recalled in relation to fire and burn hazards, the safety commission said.

According to the CPSC’s statement, the company had received 19 reports of fires and explosions, two reports of minor burn injuries and 11 reports of property damage that together totalled over US$60,700.

For more information regarding the recalls, consumers can contact Anker by telephone at 1-800-988-7973 Mon-Fri 9:00AM- 5:00 PM (PDT), by email at support@anker.com or via the company’s website.