DHL Express Canada workers ratify new agreement, move to end strike and lockout

DHL containers are transported on the tarmac at John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport in Hamilton, Ont., Wednesday, March 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

TORONTO — Canada’s largest private sector union says a three-week lockout and strike at DHL Express Canada is due to end because workers ratified a new agreement.

Unifor says the four-year agreement reached with the delivery company was ratified with 72 per cent support from members.

It includes a 15.75 per cent wage hike, pension increases for hourly workers and a new pension for owner-operators.

The agreement also features increases to short- and long-term disability payments, new mental-health benefits, a rise in severance and updated language around artificial intelligence, robotics and work-from-home policies.

The agreement impacts more than 2,100 DHL Express Canada employees who work as truck drivers, couriers and in warehouse and clerical roles.

They were locked out after midnight on June 8 and went on strike hours later. Unifor now says DHL workers will return to work after the ratification but offered no definite timeline.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2025.

The Canadian Press