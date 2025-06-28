Here’s what’s open and closed on Canada Day

Canadian flags are seen flying behind the National Archives building in Ottawa Friday, Feb 14, 2025 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada Day falls on Tuesday, July 1 and as Canadians prepare for backyard barbecues, fireworks and community events, it’s important to know which services and businesses are operating and which aren’t.

Here’s what’s open and closed during the federal statutory holiday.

Federal and provincial government offices

Federal and provincial government offices will be close for the day.

That includes all Service Canada locations, passport offices and provincial ministries across the country.

Canadians looking to access any public services or support programs will need to wait until after the holiday.

Canada Post

Canada Post will also be observing the holiday, meaning there will be no mail delivery and post offices across the country will be closed for the day

Retailers and malls

For shoppers, retail and mall operations vary by region. While major shopping centres like the GTA’s Eaton Centre, Square One, Vaughan Mills, and Pacific Mall are expected to remain open with holiday hours, others such as Yorkdale, Sherway Gardens and Scarborough Town Centre will be closed.

In Winnipeg, the Grant Park Shopping Centre and St. Vital Centre will be closed while CF Polo Park, Garden City Shopping Centre among others will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In Ottawa, certain retailers will be open including the Rideau Centre and Tanger Outlets. Bayshore, Billings Bridge, Carlingwood among others will remain closed.

In Montreal, places like Ikea, Winners, Home Sense, Canadian Tire and shopping malls are closed.

Always check store hours in advance as they may differ by location or city regulations.

Public transit

Public transit services such as the TTC, GO Transit and other regional systems will run on holiday schedules, typically offering fewer or reduced service routes.

In Winnipeg, local transit system will run on an extended Sunday schedule with additional blue line trips.

For Ottawa’s transit system, OC Transpo, it will offer free transit on the O-Train, buses and Para Transpo all day.

Riders are encouraged to plan ahead and consult their local transit authority’s website before heading out.

Movie theatres

When it comes to entertainment, both Cineplex and Landmark movie theatres will remain open, offering a full slate of screenings for those looking to beat the heat indoors.

Schools

As for schools, public and private institutions will be closed for the statutory holiday. While it’s summer break in most provinces, school offices will also observe the holiday.

Banks

Banks across the country, including branches of TD, RBC, CIBC and others will be closed on July 1. Online banking services will remain accessible, but in-person banking will resume the following day.

Grocery stores

Grocery stores will operate on a location-specific basis. Some smaller grocers and chains like Rabba Fine Foods, T&T Supermarket, Whole Foods and Farm Boy may remain open. Most major chains like Loblaws, Metro and No Frills, will be closed or open with limited hours.

City-run services

City-run services are a mixed bag. Libraries will be closed across most municipalities, but outdoor public amenities such as splash pads, pools, parks and trails are expected to remain open, often operating on modified or holiday hours. Please check your municipality’s website to confirm their hours.

Whether you’re staying local or heading out of town, confirm businesses hours or transit schedules before heading out. You can find additional details on Canada.ca, Canada Post and your municipality’s official website.