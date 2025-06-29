Alberta strikes deal to off-load remaining batch of controversial children’s medicine

The Alberta government is working on a deal to send some of its stash of controversial children's pain medication to Ukraine.

Three years after Alberta’s government paid $70 million for children’s pain and fever medicine, its front-line health provider says it has worked out a deal to off-load part of what remains of the controversial stockpile, while the premier revealed additional details on her Saturday radio program.

Thursday, Alberta Health Services spokeswoman Kristi Bland confirmed the medicine is being donated to the charity group Health Partners International of Canada to distribute to “vulnerable communities worldwide.”

“Preliminary shipments of products have started to leave Alberta, and additional shipments will happen in the coming months,” she wrote.

Lois Brown, president of Health Partners, said the group works with others to ship medicine where it is needed, and that donations of medicine could end up in more than one country.

In an email, she said some of the Alberta medicine would be sent to war-torn Ukraine.

“I think the first batch has gone out to some African countries and we’re pleased that somebody is going to make use of it,” Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Saturday morning on Your Province, Your Premier.

Smith then added that the province hopes to find a different use for the remaining batch.

Opioid alternative

Smith said that the the province hopes to receive permission from Health Canada to use the $49 million remaining on the contract to provide opioid-free, heavy-duty painkillers to Albertans.

“Anyone who’s been in hospital knows that sometimes you have to have fentanyl, sometimes it’s hydromorphone, sometimes it’s morphine,” Smith said. “We want to be able to have another type of heavy-duty painkiller that doesn’t have opioids in it, so we’ve been waiting for Health Canada’s approval on that.

“Once that’s approved, I suspect that will be the remainder of the contract with Atabay (Pharmaceuticals),” she added.

Pandemic purchase

The medication has proven to be problematic for Smith’s government, which struck a deal for the drugs three years ago to fill a gap during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alberta paid $70 million to MHCare Medical for the medication in 2022 during a countrywide shortage.

Smith said Saturday that COVID-era supply chain issues prompted the decision to purchase the medicine.

“We were told at the time it could potentially be three years before the supply would stabilize,” she said, “and there was no way we were going to have families have to crush up Tylenol or go online or fly to Mexico as the stories that we were hearing – that was the safety risk – so, (we) made a decision at the time to use a new company, Atabay Pharmaceuticals, and the contract was written so that it was done in batches."

“The first batch they sent us was for $20 million -- and (then) the supply chains normalized, (so) we went back to using our normal product,” she said, adding that “we’ve just signed an agreement with a private non-profit to use the remainder of that product in war-torn areas of the world where they don’t have access to medicine.”

Thicker consistency

The province only received about 30 per cent of the shipment, and it has sat on 1.4 million bottles since the spring of 2023 after front-line health staff reported problems, including that the medicine’s thicker consistency risked clogging feeding tubes.

Smith hinted in March that her government was working on a deal to send scores of the medication elsewhere. At that time, then-health minister Adriana LaGrange called the medications “good quality drugs” and said it bothered her that they were going unused.

The government has said it’s still looking to get its money’s worth by working with MHCare to import other medications to fulfill the $70-million deal.

It’s unclear if what Smith meant on Saturday was that children’s medication could be turned into “heavy-duty painkillers” or if there’s a provision in the contract to substitute an alternative medication in lieu of the remainder of the children’s medication.

CTV News has reached out to AHS and the premier’s office for comment.

Turkish Tylenol The province paid $70 million for five million bottles of the childrens’ fever and pain relief medicine.

‘No plan’: NDP

At an unrelated news conference Friday, Opposition NDP finance critic Court Ellingson said the government “refuses” to take responsibility for the medicine and has “no plan” to recoup funds.

“That somebody is able to make use of this Tylenol somewhere, I’m going to say that that is a good thing, but there are so many other challenges there,” he said.

“(Smith’s government members) need to acknowledge that they were the ones that made these inappropriate decisions, that we’re still on the hook for (product) ... that we did not get, and we don’t know if that money is coming back.”

Lawsuit

MHCare has since became embroiled in a provincial contracting and conflict of interest scandal after the former head of Alberta Health Services filed a wrongful dismissal lawsuit against the province.

In the lawsuit, which hasn’t been tested in court, Athana Mentzelopoulos alleges she was fired for looking into inflated government contracts awarded to private surgical companies.

The lawsuit mentions MHCare multiple times, but the company is not named as a defendant. MHCare has said any allegations of wrongdoing on its part are “unwarranted and unjustified.”

The allegations have prompted numerous internal and external investigations, including by the RCMP.

With files from Aaron Sousa and The Canadian Press

This is a corrected story. A previous version misidentified the president of Health Partners International of Canada as Jackie Cousins. In fact, her name is Lois Brown.