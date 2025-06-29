Barrie Police arrest two suspects following recovery of stolen equipment valued at more than $1 million dollars.

Following CTV News reports about businesses selling equipment only to be scammed by fake bank drafts, another victim has come forward and says he was defrauded of $42,000 with a fraudulent cheque.

Randy Swain of Kingston, Ont., said he was selling two snowmobiles and a trailer earlier this year when a buyer offered to pay $42,000 using a bank draft.

“I checked the driver’s licence, I checked the bank draft to make sure everything looked correct to me,” said Swain. “They are just that good, it’s on a paper that comes from the bank.”

When Swain took the bank draft to his bank, he said it was approved, but two days later the funds were withdrawn from his account.

“Two days later, the bank is withdrawing the money from my account after they said everything was good to go,” said Swain.

Patrick Binnette of Lancaster, Ont., previously told CTV News he also was defrauded through a fake bank draft.

Another story told to CTV came from Todd Moddejonge of Newmarket, who sold a spray foam trailer for $155,940, but was paid with a fraudulent bank draft.

Following a three-month investigation, Barrie police charged two people with a long list of offences after they recovered $1 million worth of personal watercraft, pontoon boats, construction equipment, high-end watches, and vehicles.

While it’s not clear whether the three fraud victims CTV News did stories with are connected to this investigation, police say the stolen goods recovered were also purchased with fake bank drafts and cheques.

Barrie police believe the two people they arrested are responsible for other thefts using those methods.

“We are looking at over $1 million in property that has been seized, a significant amount of Canadian currency and a lot of stolen property,” said Peter Leon, Corporate Communications Coordinator with Barrie Police Service.

Along with the stolen goods, police said they’ve also seized 45 firearms.

32-year-old Farshid Ayon of Springwater Township, and 26-year-old Olivia Osborne of Toronto are both facing multiple charges including theft over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, motor vehicle theft, fraud over $5,000, uttering forged documents, identity theft and identity fraud.

The three people who reached out to CTV News have been in touch with the investigators and police are urging anyone who has had property stolen with fake bank drafts or fraudulent cheques to come forward.

“We anticipate there will be more victims and we are asking that if anyone recognizes these two suspects, to get in touch with police,” said Detective Sergeant Clint McLellan of South Simcoe Police.

Police are also advising the public to remain cautious when selling high-value items and accepting bank drafts. They advise you to do transactions at a police station, or to make sure bank drafts clear at the bank before releasing the property.