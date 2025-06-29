Call of Duty League Championship weekend wraps up in Kitchener

The Aud in Kitchener echoed with cheers for virtual victory during the Call of Duty League Championship. CTV's Hannah Schmidt reports.

The Aud in Kitchener sounded a little different this Canada Day long weekend—instead of skates and slapshots, it echoed with cheers for virtual victory.

The Aud became ground zero for competitive esports as the Call of Duty League Championship weekend took over. Organizers say it wasn’t just a gaming tournament. It was a global spectacle.

Kitchener Memorial Auditorium The Aud Call of Duty Tournament Competition June 2025 The Call of Duty Challengers Grand Final champions at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium, June 29, 2025 (Hannah Schmidt/CTV News).

“It’s been fun, people have come from all over the United States, from the U.K., from mainland Europe, some as far as Mexico and beyond, just to watch this event. So, we’re thrilled to have them all here,” said Neil Duffy, chief commercial officer at OverActive Media

Eight of the world’s most elite teams went head-to-head in a battle of reflexes, strategy and serious stakes — all leading to Sunday’s electric final matchup.

“Kitchener has never seen this level of esports competition,” said Duffy. “First of its kind and the biggest in the world for Call of Duty this year.”

Both local and global fans alike showed up loud.

“The final prize today is like $800,000 U.S.,” said one fan. “It’s a big deal.”

“The experience of going to this event is unmatched,” said another fan. “If you are a fan of the games at all, if you want to see what this game is like, come visit then. Even if you haven’t watched it, it’s going to be life changing.”

Four-year competitor and Challengers Grand Final winner, Paul Solano, flew in from Los Angeles. He described the tournament as an unforgettable experience.

“It’s been a great time and finally this year, I’ve gotten my championships,” he said.

Kitchener Memorial Auditorium The Aud Call of Duty Tournament Competition June 2025 The winning team, Omit, celebrating their victory in the Call of Duty Challengers Grand Final champions, June 29, 2025 (Hannah Schmidt/CTV News).

The weekend brought more than just gamers. It drew tourists, content creators, and digital superfans — filling hotels, supporting small businesses, and putting the city on an international map.

“Our guess is somewhere between $9 to $12 million of economic activity throughout the event and that’s fantastic,” said Allister Scorgie, director of sport hosting with Explore Waterloo Region. “That’s a great scenario. For a four day event, we couldn’t be more happy.”

Those within the esports community are calling it a cultural shift.

“This fan base isn’t just local, it’s all across the country, it’s all across the world,” said one fan.

“It’s unreal, I mean, I’m speechless,” said Solano. “It’s something I can’t even put into words.”

What used to be seen as a subculture has hit full throttle — esports is now stadium-worthy.

“The Canadian gaming community is rabid for competition, whether it’s first person shooters, fighting games, MOBAs — there’s an incredible audience here, an incredible appetite,” said Duffy.