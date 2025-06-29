Youth bike helmets recalled due to injury hazard

Health Canada has announced a national recall for Bell Cadence youth bike helmets, over potentially insufficient protection in the event of a crash, risking head injury.

Published Thursday, the recall was announced jointly with the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission and Bell Sports, Inc.

The bike helmets, which come in a variety of colours, were sold at Walmart stores between September 2024 to May 2025, the notice reads.

Affected products include those with the name “Cadence”, model B0605Y and a date code of “9/24” found in the inner helmet sticker.

Consumers are advised to check for the following:

Helmets with a black and blue pattern and SKU 7147114

Helmets with a purple pattern and SKU 7147115

According to the manufacturer, 481 helmets were sold in Canada, with a further 31,214 sold in the United States. The company has received no reports of injuries in Canada or the U.S. as of June 24, the recall notes.

What you should do

Health Canada has warned consumers to immediately stop using the recalled helmets.

To obtain a refund, consumers should cut the straps off of the helmet and submit photos of the helmet with the straps cut to consumersupport-bell@bellhelmets.com, then dispose of the recalled item, the notice reads.

For more information, consumers can contact Bell at (800) 456-2355, or visit www.thebellgarage.com.

Health Canada reminds consumers to report any health or safety incidents related to the use of this product by filling out the Consumer Product Incident Report Form.