B.C. acupuncturist banned from practice for 30 years after sexual assault convictions

Warning: This story contains disturbing details.

A B.C. acupuncturist convicted of sexually assaulting two of his female patients has been banned from applying for a licence to practise for 30 years, according to the professional regulator.

Mario Luis Ibarra entered a consent order with the College of Complementary Health Professionals of BC, admitting to professional misconduct and agreeing to the penalty.

“The inquiry committee considered Mr. Ibarra’s admitted conduct to be extremely serious,” said the document, which was posted online Monday.

Ibarra pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault and was given a conditional sentence of two years less a day, which was handed down in provincial court in February of this year.

One of the conditions was that he “not engage in the practice of acupuncture or any other health care or other occupation which requires him to touch any other person during the course of the occupation,” according to the order.

The first criminal charge stemmed from his treatment of a woman referred to as A.A. in October of 2016. The consent order says he sexually assaulted his patient by “massaging the front of her breasts, including her nipples, for several minutes, and lying on top of A.A. for two minutes while she was draped with a sheet, while Mr. Ibarra moved his hips inappropriately and developed an erection.”

The second charge dated back to Ibarra’s treatment of a women referred to as B.B., starting in 2015. Ibarra admitted he sexually assaulted his patient by “massaging her breasts in a manner that was not consistent with therapeutic intent, and sliding a finger inside B.B.’s vagina,” the order said.

Ibarra was charged in 2023 and did not renew his licence in 2024, the document said. If he applies for reinstatement when he is eligible in 2055, he will not have an “automatic right” to registration, according to the order.

“The inquiry committee is satisfied that the consent order in this matter appropriately reflects the seriousness of the admitted conduct and will protect patient safety as Mr. Ibarra is no longer authorized to practice as an acupuncturist in B.C.,” the order concluded.