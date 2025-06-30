Calgary reintroduces fluoride to its drinking water

More than a decade after it was removed, fluoride is now being reintroduced into Calgary’s drinking water. Mason DePatie reports.

After more than a decade without it, fluoride is now being reintroduced into Calgary’s drinking water.

The City of Calgary began adding fluoride at a concentration of 0.7 milligrams per litre – the optimal level recommended by Health Canada to help prevent tooth decay – on Monday.

While fluoride does occur naturally in water at lower levels, the mineral was first manually added into Calgary’s water in 1991.

It was eventually decided by city council to discontinue the practice in 2011.

The decision to reintroduce fluoride followed a 2021 plebiscite held during the municipal election, in which 62 per cent of voters supported its return.

In response, the city invested $28.1 million in infrastructure upgrades to facilitate the fluoridation process.

Ongoing operation and maintenance are expected to cost an additional $1 million annually.

With this step, Calgary joins many other municipalities in Canada and around the world in embracing fluoridation.

“It helps to improve the strength of the enamel at the surface of our teeth,” said James Dickinson, a professor of family medicine and community health sciences at the University of Calgary. “And it makes it more resistant to the acids caused by food in the mouth, and therefore ensures in the long term we have better dental health.”

Dickinson pointed to a 2021 University of Calgary study that found Grade 2 students in Calgary had higher rates of cavities than their peers in Edmonton, a city that has continuously fluoridated its water since 1967.

He said the reintroduction of fluoride will be most beneficial for people who don’t get fluoride in their toothpaste.

“So young children, where it’s difficult for parents to make sure they brush their teeth with fluoride, those who can’t afford or don’t understand the value of fluoride toothpaste, and also those who are ill or elderly who have difficulty brushing their teeth,” Dickinson said.

Arash Ravanbakhsh, a Calgary dentist and owner of Inglewood Family Dental, notes that people still need to practice regular dental hygiene – even with fluoride back in the water.

“At the dentist, they can get topical fluoride in addition to having fluoride in the toothpaste, and that actually is where fluoride has its most benefits,” he said.

While in favour of its reintroduction, Ravanbakhsh noted that it does make it harder to control the intake of fluoride, as different age groups and activity levels dictate how much water people drink.

The impact of this health measure will also extend to neighbouring communities such as Chestermere, Airdrie and Strathmore, which rely on Calgary’s water supply.

Officials stress that the level of fluoride being added will not affect the taste, smell or appearance of the water.