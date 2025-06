FILE - Prime Minister Mark Carney takes part in a meeting on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in The Hague, Netherlands on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

June 29 (Reuters) - Canada has rescinded its digital services tax in a bid to advance trade negotiations with the U.S., Canada’s finance ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump will resume trade negotiations with a view towards agreeing on a deal by July 21, 2025, the ministry said.

