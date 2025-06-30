Canada-wide recall for children’s sleeping bags announced by Health Canada

Deuter Micro Star children's sleeping bags recalled in Canada due to being potential suffocation hazards. (Health Canada)

Health Canada has announced a Canada-wide consumer recall for Deuter Micro Star children’s sleeping bags due to the products being a potential suffocation hazard.

The health agency has advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled products and return it to the seller.

“Under certain circumstances, there is a risk that a child could slide fully into the Micro Star sleeping bag, posing a potential suffocation hazard,” the recall alert published on Monday said.

The recalled products include:

Micro Star sleeping bag in the colour wave nightblue. (Item number: 3722025-1399)

Micro Star sleeping bag in the colour spearmint seagreen. (Item number: 3722025-2293)

Micro Star sleeping bag in the colour amber maple. (Item number: 3722025-9908)

No injuries or incidents have been reported in Canada as of June 24, the company stated.

According to the recall notice, 70 units of the recalled products were sold in Canada between April 2025 and May 2025.

This comes after similar products from the company were recalled in Germany and France due to being suffocation hazards, according to a safety alert by the European Commission.

“The neck area of the product is stretchy and can increase in circumference. As a result, the child may slip down into the sleep bag and suffocate,” the alert published on June 25 reads.

“Moreover, the sleeping bag has a hood, which can cover the mouth and/or nose of the child and lead to suffocation.”

Consumers can contact ROI Recreation Outfitters Inc by telephone at 604-320-3350 or by email at cs@roirecreation.com for more information.

Health Canada reminds consumers to report any health or safety incidents by filling out the Consumer Product Incident Report Form.