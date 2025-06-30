Driver stopped going 176 km/h on Ottawa road this weekend

Ottawa police say a driver was stopped for speeding 176 km/h in the area of West Hunt Club Road and Cedarview Road Saturday night. (Ottawa Police Service/X)

A driver caught going 96 km/h over the speed limit in Ottawa’s west end is one of three drivers who will spend Canada Day without their vehicle.

The Ottawa Police Service says officers with the Traffic Escort and Enforcement Unit monitored multiple known car meet locations Saturday night as part of a Residents Matter Enforcement Blitz, including at College Square, the Merivale Mall and in Barrhaven. Approximately 60 vehicles had gathered at College Square at Woodroffe Avenue and Baseline Road.

Three drivers were charged with stunt driving during the blitz.

Police say one driver was observed going 176 km/h in the area of West Hunt Club Road and Cedarview Road. The speed limit is 80 km/h.

Another driver was stopped going 146 km/h in an 80 km/h zone in the area of Limebank Road and Balmoral Drive, according to police. The third driver was stopped going 103 km/h in a 60 km/h zone in the area of Riverside Drive and Old Riverside.

“One stunt driver was the subject of previous complaints in May and June,” police said. “Thank you to everyone driving responsibly. Our focus remains on road safety and preventing dangerous driving.”

The charge of stunt driving includes a 30-day licence suspension and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.

Police say officers also issued six tickets for speeding, two tickets to drivers for driving without a licence, one ticket for excessive noise, two tickets for improper muffler and one ticket for having an obstructed licence plate.

Seven tickets were also issued for documentation offences.

Police say one driver was charged with distracted driving after an officer noticed the driver was watching a movie while driver.