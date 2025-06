The injectable drug Ozempic is shown, July 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Health Canada has issued a recall for Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide injector Ozempic due to potential cracked glass cartridges.

The recalled cartridge strength is 1.34 mg/ml and its lot number is RZFFE55.

The health department is asking users to verify if the product is affected and report any side effects to Health Canada.

Novo Nordisk has not yet responded to CTV News’ request for comment.

