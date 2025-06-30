Late centenarian Second World War vet honoured with celebration of life

Photos of Allister 'Mac' MacDonald at his celebration of life in Stayner, Ont., on Sun., June 29, 2025.

A memorial and celebration of life was held for Allister ‘Mac’ MacDonald Sunday afternoon in his hometown of Stayner.

‘Mac’ passed away back in March at the age of 102 years old. He was a decorated veteran and longtime community leader.

On Sunday, more than 150 members of his family, community, and local Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) friends gathered to celebrate his century-long life.

“He loved us all. He loved us so much,” said Stuart MacDonald, ‘Mac’s’ youngest of four children. “He would always want you to do better than him. He would go out of his way to make sure you’re OK, and he meant the world to me.”

‘Mac’ enlisted in the RCAF in 1941 as an air engine mechanic, even lying about his age to join the military before he was eligible.

“It’s a big honour for us to be able to be the colour party in this celebration of life,” said RCAF Ret. Maj. Murray Conley. “Allister was a member of the RCAF Association 441 Wing in Barrie. He was a proud man, loved the air force, loved to be with our association and we appreciated his honour to accept us and be with him in his final years.”

It was during the war that MacDonald met his future wife at a dance hall, a love story that led to their marriage in 1945.

After returning home, MacDonald built a family and spent most of his life serving his community. He was a proud father to four and served two terms as Stayner’s mayor.

Well into his 80s, he remained active on numerous boards and community initiatives.

“Veterans came back from the war as the ‘Greatest Generation’ and they built our communities here in Canada. Those veterans who came back, they did everything they could to make sure their community was a great place and that’s what ‘Mac’ represented,” said Doug Measures, Mayor of Clearview Township. “He became a gentleman who knew he was part of the military, but used his skills to bring the community around into a nice warm welcoming community that brought commerce and business in the area.”

Recognized for his military service and leadership, MacDonald received accolades from King Charles, as well as local leaders.

CTV News Barrie met with MacDonald in November, and asked him his secret to a long life, which he simply replied, “Have a good woman.” A sentiment his son said his father lived by, saying his legacy was one of love. “He credited everything to the love of a good woman.”

In addition to his four children, MacDonald leaves behind many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

With files from CTV’s Dana Roberts.