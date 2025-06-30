Nearly 10K in vodka seized after RCMP pull over truck with dead person’s licence plate

RCMP seized 124 bottles of vodka over the weekend, amounting to nearly $10,000. (Supplied)

Police say they have seized 124 bottles of vodka over the weekend in northern Alberta.

At approximately 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, Mounties stopped a pick-up truck in Fox Lake which had a mismatched license plate, said a statement from RCMP.

The truck was not properly registered or insured and the licence plate belonged to a dead person. The driver also did not have a valid driver’s licence.

Officers seized and searched the vehicle, finding 124 bottles of unopened Red Tassel Vodka in two large duffle bags.

The driver was issued three tickets under the Traffic Safety act. The seized alcohol’s estimated street value is $9,920, according to police.

An investigation is still ongoing.