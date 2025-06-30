Prince Edward Island sends firefighters to Yukon to help with wildfire

Ten forest firefighters from Prince Edward Island are heading to Yukon to help with the wildfire situation.

“The Government of Prince Edward Island has more than 55 staff trained in wildland firefighting, including foresters, forest technicians, wildlife technicians, and others who have fire response as part of their duties,” a news release reads.

P.E.I. is part of the mutual aid agreement with all Canadian provinces and territories through the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

“Crews have returned safely from Manitoba and Saskatchewan, ready to put their new skills to use in PEI if ever needed,” Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Gilles Arsenault said. “This new deployment will help further build firefighting skill capacity in our province. The province continues to be in a good position to respond to forest fire inside or outside of provincial borders.”

