Sask. boy mows lawns to help dad who lost home in wildfire

One Creighton, Sask., boy is putting in some sweat equity this summer to make the grass a little greener for his dad, who lost his home to wildfire.

Hunter Larsen is 10 years old and when his school year ended a few weeks early because of encroaching wildfires near his home in Creighton, in northeastern Saskatchewan, he had extra time on his hands.

On June 2 he learned that his dad’s house in Denare Beach, where he lives part time, was destroyed by fire.

He wanted to do something, so he came up with a plan to use his lawnmowing skills and try to raise some money to help his dad, who is currently living out of a van with their dog Shadow.

The plan at the start was to charge $10 per lawn, but because of the outpouring of support he changed the fee.

Now, he’s taking donations for the lawn mowing. Hunter has even earned $100 from some customers for his effort, and some are just sending money as an outright donation.

Those who Hunter visits offer him something to drink since he’s working hard and it’s really hot there now, sometimes reaching 30 C. He’s also received lots of compliments for his work.

“They’re proud of me for doing this and they thank me for doing this,” Larsen told CTV News via Zoom from Creighton.

For Hunter’s mom, Amanda MacQuarrie, this good deed is not surprising. She says being “selfless” is not out of character for him.

“Hunter is just such an amazing kid. His entire life he’s just been so helpful. If you ask any of his teachers, he’s just, like, the sweetest, kindest boy. He just wants to help everybody. Animals, everything. So, I’ve been really lucky,” MacQuarrie said.

Sask. boy wildfire relief Hunter Larsen with Shadow the dog. (Courtesy: Amanda MacQuarrie)

Hunter will be going into Grade 5 in the fall and has some advice for anyone else who thinks they might want to help out with other fundraisers.

“I would say probably just follow your heart and have fun. Do what you want,” he said.

So far hunter has raised $1,500.00 and mowed 30 lawns.

One customer even suggested he could get them a deal on a ride-on mower so the lawn mowing can be even more efficient this summer.

His plan is to keep going until school starts and raise as much money as he can. His mom has even started up a GoFundMe page to help his cause.

Creighton is located just over 600 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.