Video shows man throwing teen’s mountain bike off bridge on B.C. trail

(Warning: Graphic language.) Instagram video from user Zach-Miner shows an alarming confrontation on a Whistler, B.C., mountain biking trail.

An Instagram video showing a frightening encounter between a man and several teenagers on a Whistler, B.C., biking trail last week has gone viral.

The video begins with the man bumping into one of the younger cyclists, who were stopped on a narrow wooden bridge in the Whistler Mountain Bike Park.

While he initially apologizes, the agitated man soon begins shoving one of the teens. He then rides off, only to return seconds later and throw one of their bikes off the bridge into a river below.

The man then continues confronting the teenagers with his fists raised, repeatedly accusing them of calling him a “b****.” At one point, he grabs one of the teenagers and pushes him up against the bridge’s rope railings, threatening to throw him and the other bikes into the river as well.

“I’m an a**hole, I’m a b****, but I won’t do that because you’re young as f***,” the man tells the group, while identifying himself as 48 years old.

The teens then try to de-escalate the situation, apologizing to the man in an attempt to get him to leave. He then warned them about a cougar in the area and walked away.

CTV News has spoken with two of the teenagers involved, who were visiting from the United States and have since returned home. They said they reported the incident to park staff, who recognized the man as a regular user, and that Whistler RCMP officers were called to investigate.

CTV News has blurred the man’s face while awaiting further information from law enforcement.

In a statement, Vail Resorts, which owns Whistler Blackcomb, said it is “aware of the incident” and has been in contact with “all individuals involved.”

“The safety of our guests is our top priority, and behavior of this nature is not appropriate or acceptable in the Whistler Mountain Bike Park,” the company added.

“We have revoked this guest’s access to the WMBP, and their pass has been suspended.”

The bike was recovered from underneath the bridge with no damage, the teenagers said.