WestJet signs partnership with Saudia, increasing access to Saudi Arabia

CALGARY — WestJet has signed an interline partnership deal with Saudia, improving service to Saudi Arabia.

Saudia is the national flag carrier of the Middle Eastern kingdom.

WestJet says the agreement means travellers can now book a single ticket with a connected itinerary between WestJet and Saudia’s networks with single point check-in and through-checked bags.

The agreement includes single-connection access to Jeddah via Toronto as well as access to both Jeddah and Riyadh from London and Paris.

WestJet chief commercial officer John Weatherill says the agreement not only provides guests with single-connection access to Saudia’s global network, but will also strengthen inbound tourism and business links.

WestJet has 200 aircraft serving more than 100 destinations around the world.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2025.