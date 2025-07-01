Canada-U.S. citizen in custody in deadly St. Lawrence River human smuggling case

Searchers look for victims Friday, March 31, 2023 after a boat capsized and left six people dead and one infant missing in Akwesasne, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

WASHINGTON — A dual Canadian-American citizen that United States authorities allege was part of a deadly human smuggling operation that left migrants drowned in the St. Lawrence River was arrested last month.

The U.S. Justice Department says 34-year-old Timothy Oakes was arrested as he attempted to enter the United States on June 15.

Oakes, who is from Akwesasne, west of Montreal, will remain in custody following a detention hearing in the Northern District of New York District Court earlier today.

Oakes was indicted in April for conspiring with others to smuggle people from Canada into the United States across the St. Lawrence River and U.S. court documents allege he was a key facilitator.

Documents say Oakes housed a Romanian family of four before they were transported by boat with the intention of landing in northern New York in March 2023.

The boat ultimately capsized, killing all four members of the migrant family and Oakes’ brother who was piloting the vessel.

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press