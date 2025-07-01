‘Canadians are uniting’: Carney evokes history in Canada Day address

Prime Minister Mark Carney says our ‘values are being tested’ while speaking about the effort to improve the country and its economy.

Prime Minister Mark Carney called for national unity and growth Tuesday in a video address celebrating Canada Day.

“One hundred and fifty-eight years ago, a few provinces bet on a big idea: That they’d be stronger together than they ever could be apart. They were right,” he said in a video recorded in front of Rideau Cottage in Ottawa.

“They became a new federation that’s now grown into our strong, bilingual, multicultural, ambitious country.”

Lasting just over two minutes, the address wove together Canada’s past with the federal government’s policy goals for the coming months and years, from addressing interprovincial trade barriers to a renewed prioritization on defence spending.

Past, present and future

In his remarks Tuesday, Carney evoked moments of Canadian heroism, from battles at Vimy Ridge and in Normandy during the First and Second World Wars, to the story of Gander, N.L., where more than three-dozen flights from around the world were redirected in the hours following the September 11th terror attacks in New York City.

“Our shared history has been marked by inflection points; moments where Canada has had to step up,” Carney said.

“Now, we face another such moment. The world is changing, old friendships are fraying, our economy is being buffeted by a trade war we didn’t start, our values are being tested by attacks on democracy and freedoms that we must resist.”

Amid what Carney called an increasingly “divided and dangerous” world, he commended Canada for pulling together.

“Canadians are uniting. Together, we will build one Canadian economy, connected by major projects, powered by Canadian energy, transformed by Canadian technology and crafted by Canadian workers,” he said.

“This is the greatest nation on Earth. Together, we’ll keep making it even better. Happy Canada Day.”