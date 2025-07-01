‘Here until I can’t carry on’: Sask. mother’s hunger strike outside Regina landfill surpasses 2 weeks

Michelle Bear is continuing her fast outside Regina’s landfill. She is advocating for a search of the landfill for her daughter’s remains.

Michele Bear’s fast began more than two weeks ago and she remains steadfast in her demands – that the City of Regina and its police service agree to search the local landfill for her daughter’s remains.

“That’s why I’m here today, to prove that my daughter’s not garbage. My daughter has a sacred burial place. She needs to be brought home,” Bear told CTV News.

“It’s all just words, until they start digging for my daughter.”

Richele Bear went missing in the fall of 2013. Convicted serial killer Clayton Bo Eichler pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the death of Richele and 21-year-old Kelly Goforth.

Goforth’s body was found inside of a hockey bag in a back alley near the 1700 block of McAra Street.

However, Richele’s body was never found.

Bear claims that members of the Regina Police Service (RPS) in addition to another official have said they believe Richele was buried at the landfill.

However, in a statement to CTV News on June 17, RPS said there is no evidence that would confirm the location of Richele’s remains – adding that officers are continuing to follow up on leads and information concerning Richele’s case.

“The RPS has a long-standing relationship with Ms. Bear and will continue to keep lines of communication open with her,” the service said in its statement.

Over the weekend, a teepee was erected to give Bear a place of ceremony. She says she’s thankful for the show of support.

“I thought I would be sitting beside her billboard by myself, but no. I’m very, very happy for everyone who comes and sees me, very, very grateful,” she said.

“I would welcome anyone to come visit, come sit and chat and come and share stories of Richele.”

Bear says her protest will not end until RPS and the city agree to a search of the landfill.

“I’m here until I can’t carry on anymore. It’s up to them. I can’t force their hand, I can’t do nothing,” she said.

“But I hope that they recognize that what I’m doing is for my daughter. I want my daughter brought home, no matter what it takes.”

-With files from Sierra D’Souza Butts