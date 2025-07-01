Stretch of Highway 11 re-opened, shelter-in-place order lifted while investigation continues

A stretch of Highway 11 has been reopened in cottage country. CTV’s Mike Lang has the latest.

A major gateway to Ontario cottage country was fully re-opened Tuesday afternoon after provincial police shut down the stretch of Highway 11, between Washago and Gravenhurst, for about four hours due to an investigation in the Severn Township area.

Highway 11 sign crop A Highway 11 sign on February 8, 2025. (CTV News/David Sullivan)

Ontario Provincial Police also lifted an order to the public—including anyone who might be caught in traffic due to the closure—to shelter in place and to stay in their vehicles with the doors locked.

There was heavy police presence in the area this morning, with one car towed from a ditch in the southbound direction. Police presence has thinned out as of Tuesday afternoon, but they are expected to remain in the area while they investigate the incident.

The highway was closed between Severn River Road and Coopers Falls Road, and between Canning Road and Graham Road.

Police are not releasing any other information at this time. They are asking the public to report any suspicious activity.

With files from The Canadian Press