Two sisters graduate university, fulfilling father’s dying wish

Adrian Ghobrial has the story of two Toronto sisters celebrating their graduation from Toronto Metropolitan University together after tragedy struck.

Two sisters, 10 years apart in age and graduating from university in the same week, are fulfilling a wish their dying father had for each of them.

As Shabnam Sahi walked across the convocation stage at Toronto Metropolitan University, the 24-year-old said she couldn’t help but think about her father.

“He knew he wouldn’t see me grow up, but he wanted me to succeed in life,” she told CTV News.

Shabnam’s older sister, Sonia Passacquale, was forced to drop out of Trent University at the age of 21, when their father, the family’s sole income earner, was diagnosed with leukemia.

“She started working. She helped provide for all of us and was the breadwinner for the family,” Shabnam recalled.

In the final hours of Choudry Mohammed Arif Sahi’s life, back in 2014, Sonia made a pledge to her father.

“I promised to take care of his family, I promised to finish the things that I had started, education was at the top of that list,” said the now-34-year-old.

Toronto sisters graduate together (Sohi family)

Each of the sisters’ paths led them to the same downtown Toronto university and to the same graduation stage, one day apart. It was there that they became the first members of their first-generation Canadian family to graduate from university.

Sonia completed her degree in global management studies, with a minor in psychology. Shabnam graduated with a degree in economics and management science. Both sisters attended and graduated from Toronto Metropolitan University together.

They say they believe its a powerful testament to their perseverance following the loss of a man who meant so much to them and their entire family.

“Life isn’t hopeless,” Shabnam said. “There’s always light at the end of the tunnel. You can’t dwell on things you can’t control. Life doesn’t wait for you; you have to take the initiative.”

Toronto sisters graduate together (Sohi family)

Asked what their father would say as he looks down on his daughters, Sonia smiled and said, “Any little accomplishment, he’d make a big deal about it, which was amazing because he was so encouraging. He’d be incredibly proud.”

While reflecting on returning to school to fulfill her promise to her father and to herself, Sonia added, “You’re never too old to give up on your dream.”

Following their shared graduation, the two sisters’ unique experience prompted them to make a new commitment to each other to build a better future for their entire family together.