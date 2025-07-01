‘Violent dispute’ leaves 2 dead in Abbotsford, B.C.

The investigation is still in its early stages and the Abbotsford police will be handing the case over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. (CTV News)

Two people are dead after what police say was a “violent dispute” at a home in Abbotsford, B.C.

A statement from the Abbotsford Police Department says officers were called to the residence in the 36000 block of McKee Road at approximately 7:46 p.m. Monday.

Upon entering the home, police found two deceased adults following what investigators believe was “an isolated incident contained within a single residence,” according to the statement.

The investigation is still in its early stages and the Abbotsford police will be handing the case over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

“There is no ongoing risk to public safety,” the statement said.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448.