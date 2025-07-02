Are leash bylaws enforced enough? Woman frustrated with rule-breaking Vancouver dog owners

An off-leash dog is seen in Pacific Spirit Regional Park, which has both leash-mandatory and leash-optional trails. (Shutterstock)

From Amy Lazer’s perspective, the government’s approach to leash bylaws is all bark and no bite.

The Vancouver resident has grown frustrated at the number of local dog owners flouting the rules, particularly in Pacific Spirit Regional Park, which has both leash-mandatory and leash-optional trails.

“It doesn’t feel like there’s anybody enforcing anything,” Lazer said. “Except parking.”

As someone with post-traumatic stress disorder, Lazer said all she wants is to enjoy leash-mandatory trails without being approached or jumped on by other people’s pets.

“I’m not afraid of dogs,” added Lazer, who is a trauma therapist herself. “I am, however, opposed to lack of boundaries.”

During a recent walk on the Iron Knee Trail, Lazer said she was knocked to the ground by a group of unleashed dogs, including one that was wearing a muzzle – and that the response from their guardians left her stunned.

“They all looked at me and they were like, ‘Oh, we hope your day gets better,’” said Lazer. “I’m like, do you have zero accountability?”

After that, she decided to tally the number of off-leash dogs she saw on leash-mandatory trails in the park. She said she counted 67 in a single week.

“There’s a sense of entitlement among these dog owners, where they just feel like it doesn’t matter,” Lazer said. “And I am so over it.”

Officials grapple with dog conflicts

Metro Vancouver, which manages Pacific Spirit Regional Park, acknowledged the number of rule-breaking dog owners has been a problem, creating concerns around both public safety and the protection of sensitive ecosystems in the park.

The regional government is already in the process of updating its Dog Management Program after collecting public feedback through an online survey earlier this year, but it remains unclear whether increased enforcement will factor into the new approach.

In a statement, park operations supervisor Richard Wallis said several changes are being considered, including updated signage, updated trail designations, and focused enforcement in “problem areas.”

Metro Vancouver is using both survey results and additional data to ensure the policy going forward is “evidence-driven,” Wallis added.

“Staff are now analyzing the responses, along with feedback from organizations that operate in the park,” he said. “Updates are expected to be implemented in fall 2025.”

Metro Vancouver confirmed rangers issued 74 tickets for off-leash dogs in Pacific Spirit Regional Park in 2024 – seven more than the number of incidents Lazer said she counted in a week.

Wider problem across the city

Lazer said her issue with scofflaw dog owners extends beyond one popular walking destination.

It’s difficult to enjoy outdoor activities – from hanging out at the beach to playing tennis – without running into off-leash dogs, she said.

“Why there’s dogs on tennis courts, I don’t know,” Lazer said. “I play tennis and I don’t need a dog on the court.”

In a statement, the City of Vancouver told CTV News there has been a “growing number” of incidents involving off-leash dogs, including four last year and two so far this year that were fatal for someone’s pet.

“Leashing is not just a legal requirement, it is a low-cost and low-barrier tool that is effective in protecting people, pets, wildlife and shared public spaces,” the city said.

The Animal Services Department has already increased enforcement in some areas during “peak off-leash activity times,” the city added, and new signage has been placed at several parks to remind dog owners about the rules and associated fines.

Rangers issued 36 tickets for off-leash violations during the first six months of 2025, compared to 44 tickets issued for all of 2024.

Lazer said she hopes speaking out will lead to even more stringent enforcement – and more self-reflection among dog owners.

“Why does my mental health and my safety come (second) to your dog’s feelings?” she said.