Canada introduces new measures for wildfire-affected communities amid record season

The Martin Lake fire burning northwest of Tatla Lake, B.C. is seen in this handout image on Monday, June 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - BC Wildfire Service (Mandatory Credit)

As one of the most destructive wildfire seasons continues to unfold across Canada, the federal government has unveiled new support measured aimed at helping people displaced or affected by the blazes.

In a statement released Wednesday, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) said it will offer free replacements for Canadians and permanent residents who lost important documents in the wildfires, including passports and permanent resident cards.

If they already paid to replace the documents on or after April 1, they can request a refund.

For temporary residents affected by the wildfires, including international students and temporary foreign workers, they are also eligible for free replacements of immigration documents, as well as no-cost renewals or restoration of their work or study permit in Canada.

“The requirement for temporary residents to apply for the restoration of their status within 90 days of losing their status will also be waived for those impacted by wildfires,” the press release said.

The federal government clarified that these measures do not apply to employer-specific work permit holders who wish to transition to an open work permit.

This year’s fire season — the second-worst on record in Canadian history — has seen wildfires consume 3.7 million hectares, six times the area of P.E.I.

As of July, there are approximately 465 wildfires burning across the country, with several classified as “out of control,” according to Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

Application and biometric fees are also waived for foreign emergency services personnel coming to Canada to help fight the wildfires.

All these measures are in effect until Nov. 30.