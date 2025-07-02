Father drowns, child rescued from Ottawa River near Westboro Beach

A father has died and a child had been rescued from the Ottawa River near Westboro Beach Wednesday. CTV’s Kimberley Fowler reports.

A man drowned and his eight-year-old child was rescued from the Ottawa River near Westboro Beach Wednesday afternoon.

The Ottawa Police Service says first responders were called to the west end beach at approximately 1:40 p.m. following reports that a father and a child had gone underwater.

In an email, Ottawa Fire Services Chief Paul Hutt says rescue crews located the man at approximately 2:25 p.m. after a grid search with SONAR, a technique that uses sound waves to detect and locate objects underwater.

The Ottawa Paramedic Service told CTV News Ottawa that “after valiant efforts” from emergency services, the adult man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the “quick-thinking” of a member of the public nearby was able to rescue the child. The eight-year-old was transported to CHEO in stable condition, paramedics say.

Water rescue A man died and a youth was taken to hospital after being pulled from the Ottawa River Wednesday. (Maddison de Varennes/CTV News Ottawa)

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased during this incredibly difficult time,” Ottawa police said in a news release.

“We also extend our gratitude to all those who responded to this emergency with professionalism and care.”

Hutt says the incident did not take place at the beach site and city lifeguards stationed at Westboro were not involved in the response.

It’s unclear why the pair were in the water.

“Our thoughts are with those impacted by this incident, and we share our heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones during this very difficult time,” Hutt writes.

Police are encouraging residents to take precautions near lakes, rivers and waterways.

“Water is unpredictable, we encourage everyone to stay vigilant and practice water safety measures, such as supervising children closely, wearing life jackets where appropriate, and swimming in designated areas,” police say.

First responders are working on an active water incident near Westboro Beach.



The operation is still ongoing, and we are asking people to avoid the area so crews can work. Thank you for your cooperation. @OttFire @OttawaParamedic pic.twitter.com/e1Itsfq62d — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) July 2, 2025