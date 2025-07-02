Halifax man who killed mother in ‘fit of rage’ could be released on parole in 9 years

A 41-year-old Halifax man who admitted to killing his mother in a “fit of rage” last year could be released on parole in less than 10 years.

Jonathan William Pinsky pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on April 7 and was sentenced Wednesday morning to life in prison.

Second-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 10 years. The Crown and defence submitted a joint recommendation that Pinsky’s parole ineligibility be set for 10 years, which Justice Joshua Arnold accepted.

“Mr. Pinsky attacked his elderly and defenceless mother in a manner that was explosive, bizarre and cruel,” said Arnold during the sentencing. “It was completely out of character for Mr. Pinsky, and while savage, it was spontaneous.”

Pinsky will receive credit for the 265 days he has already spent in custody, so he could be released on parole in nine years.

“Certainly, the facts of this case are very tragic, and her death was unjustified, but considering all the circumstances, in particular Mr. Pinsky’s lack of prior criminal record and his personal circumstances, as well as his very early acceptance of responsibility, we would suggest that this is the fit and proper sentence for him,” Crown attorney Samantha Allen told reporters outside the courtroom Wednesday.

Quingate Place Quingate Place in Halifax is pictured on Oct. 11, 2024. (CTV Atlantic/Mike Lamb)

Police were conducting a wellness check when they found the body of 71-year-old Delina Pinsky in an apartment in the Quinpool Road area of Halifax on Oct. 10, 2024.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Pinsky admitted to punching, kicking and stabbing his mother in the neck in a “fit of rage” on Oct. 1 after she told him to leave the apartment for good following a disagreement.

Pinsky told police he thought his mother was angry with him because she had to “yell to get his attention to turn on the subtitles on her DVD” she was watching.

According to the statement, Pinsky also “briefly” attempted to smother her with pillows but it “didn’t work.” After she died, he covered his mother with a blanket and left the premises.

“Mr. Pinsky did provide a statement to the police in which he indicated that the relationship between his mother and himself had been strained leading up to the event in question,” said Allen.

“There was a disagreement between them and as a result he had basically punched the victim multiple times and then ultimately stabbed her, which caused her death.”

Jonathan William Pinsky Jonathan William Pinsky, 41, is pictured. (Halifax Regional Police)

Halifax Regional Police said they were looking for Pinsky, whom they called a “person of interest” in the case.

The court heard that a co-worker saw Pinsky on Oct. 11 and reported his whereabouts to police. He was arrested later that day and charged with second-degree murder in his mother’s death.

Delina Pinsky Delina "Lana" Pinsky is pictured in this photo taken from her obituary. (We Remember/weremember.com)

According to Delina “Lana” Pinsky’s obituary, she was the reading support coordinator at the North End Public Library, which was her “true passion.”

“For over three decades, Lana devoted herself to connecting children with free tutors and mentors, ensuring every young learner had a chance to thrive,” reads the obituary. “Her unwavering commitment touched countless lives, leaving a legacy of hope and opportunity that will endure for generations.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Callum Smith and The Canadian Press

