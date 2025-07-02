Heat warnings issued for Prairie and Maritime provinces, air quality advisories in Western Canada

Your Morning meteorologist Kelsey McEwen has an update on weather conditions across Canada.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for large parts of the Canadian Prairies and Maritime provinces.

The heat warnings cover much of eastern Alberta and southern Saskatchewan, where temperatures could reach highs of 32 C on Wednesday, without factoring in humidity values. Affected cities and communities include Edmonton and Calgary in Alberta, and Lloydminster and Moose Jaw in Saskatchewan.

“Take action to protect yourself and others – extreme heat can affect everyone’s health,” Environment Canada cautioned. “Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.”

More moderate temperatures are expected to bring relief to the region between Thursday and Friday.

In the Maritimes, heat warnings are in effect across central and southern New Brunswick, northern and western parts of Nova Scotia and all of Prince Edward Island, where temperatures could reach highs of 31 C during the day on Wednesday and Thursday. Affected cities include Fredericton and Moncton, N.B., Charlottetown, P.E.I., and Sydney, N.S.

“Cooler conditions can be expected along parts of the coast,” Environment Canada stated. “Temperatures will turn cooler Thursday evening.”

weather advisories A graphic from Environment Canada shows weather advisories in effect as of 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.

Air quality advisories

Smoke from ongoing wildfires has also caused Environment Canada to issue air quality advisories for parts of Western and Northern Canada.

Affected areas include northeastern British Columbia, northwestern Albera, central Saskatchewan, western Manitoba and areas of the Northwest Territories like Fort Liard, Fort Simpson and the North Slave Region.

“Smoke is causing or expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility,” Environment Canada warned. “As smoke levels increase, health risks increase. Limit time outdoors. Consider reducing or rescheduling outdoor sports, activities and events.”