How to watch the 2025 Calgary Stampede parade live on CTV News

A marching band spins flags during the Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Friday, July 6, 2012. (Jeff McIntosh / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to gather in downtown Calgary on Friday to watch the 2025 Stampede Parade – but if you don’t feel like heading out, you can watch it live on CTV News.

The parade serves as the official kickoff to the Stampede and features more than a hundred western-themed entries, including dozens of floats and marching bands, more than 700 horses and 5,000 people.

“Since 1912, the Stampede Parade has always been about more than just a parade — it’s a vibrant tradition that brings our community together in a celebration of Western heritage, creativity and civic pride,” said Stuart O’Connor, president and chair of the board at the Calgary Stampede.

“Every year, it offers participants and spectators a one-of-a-kind experience of Calgary’s true spirit.”

This year, Canadian country music icon Shania Twain will lead the parade and Calgary-born singer-songwriter Devon Cole will serve as the celebrity judge.

The parade begins at the intersection of Ninth Avenue and Third Street S.E. and wraps up at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Fourth Street S.E.

It starts at 9 a.m., though the parade prelude begins at 7:45 a.m. to keep those waiting in the stands entertained.

There is no charge to watch the parade in person. The Stampede says to arrive early to get the best spots on the route. Folding chairs and blankets are recommended.

To watch from the comfort of your home or office, tune your TV to CTV News Calgary, which will be airing live coverage of the parade from 8:55 to 11 a.m. on Friday, July 4.

We’ll also be streaming the parade live online in this article.

More than 100 people have served as parade marshal over the years, including politicians, Hollywood celebrities, sports heroes and royalty.

Most recently, in 2024, it was Owen Crow Shoe.

Other notable marshals include actor Kevin Costner, musicians Jann Arden and Paul Brandt, Olympian Kaillie Humphries, actor William Shatner, astronaut Chris Hadfield, Man in Motion Rick Hansen, actor Christopher Reeve and Mickey Mouse.

Three prime ministers - Louis St. Laurent, Lester B. Pearson and Pierre Trudeau - have been marshals.

The 2025 Calgary Stampede runs from July 4 to 13.