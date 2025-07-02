Northern Ont. woman charged with drug trafficking twice in one day

A 40-year-old woman was charged with drug trafficking in Dryden, Ont., twice in one day last weekend. (File)

A 40-year-old woman was charged with drug trafficking in Dryden, Ont., twice in one day last weekend.

In the first instance, Dryden Ontario Provincial Police arrested her at 4 a.m. June 28, after receiving reports of a suspicious vehicle at a business on Government Street.

“The investigation resulted in the arrest of one individual and the seizure of suspected illicit drugs, including cocaine and crack cocaine, as well as further evidence of drug trafficking,” the OPP said in a news release Wednesday.

The resident of Wabigoon, Ont., was charged with drug trafficking and was released from custody with a court date of Aug. 25 in the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden.

“Later that same day, just before 9 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on Highway 17 in the Municipality of Machin,” police said.

The same woman was arrested, drugs were seized and she was again charged with trafficking cocaine.

This time, she was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden today (July 2).

Anyone with information about the trafficking of illicit drugs is urged to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).