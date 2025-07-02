‘Unimaginable tragedy’: Child dies after getting hit by train in Chatham

Chatham-Kent police say a young child has died after a collision with a train.

At 1:10 a.m. on Saturday, emergency services were dispatched to the railway tracks near Keil Drive in Chatham after receiving reports of a pedestrian being struck by a passing train.

Upon arrival, emergency crews discovered a young child who had sustained critical injuries. Despite the life-saving efforts of first responders, the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our hearts are broken for the family and loved ones affected by this unimaginable tragedy,” said Sgt. Jason Herder of the Traffic Management Unit. “We ask the community to keep them in their thoughts during this incredibly difficult time.”

The identity of the child will not be released to respect the privacy of the family. Rail traffic in the area was temporarily halted as a precaution but has since resumed.

In light of this incident, support services have been made available to the family and first responders through our Victim Services and peer support programs.