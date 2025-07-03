Former Newfoundland and Labrador premier Andrew Furey steps down from legislature

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey holds a news conference in St.John's, N.L., Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, where he announced his resignation as premier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

Former Newfoundland and Labrador premier Andrew Furey has stepped down from his seat in the legislature.

Furey announced his decision on social media, thanking the people he represented in the western Newfoundland district of Humber-Gros Morne.

He says he turned 50 on Wednesday, and the time was right to begin a new chapter in his life.

Furey was elected leader of the governing Liberals in August 2020 and sworn in as premier later that month.

He shocked the province when he announced in February that he would resign as premier.

John Hogan, previously the Liberal health minister, was sworn in as Newfoundland and Labrador’s 15th premier in May.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2025

The Canadian Press