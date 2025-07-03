Ground stops lift at Ottawa and Montreal airports, FAA says

Several security incidents at airports in Ottawa and Montreal briefly grounded flights

Ground stops were lifted at international airports in Ottawa and Montreal after a bomb threat on Thursday briefly halted departing flights, a U.S. Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson said.

The Ottawa Macdonald–Cartier International Airport said on X that it was investigating a security incident and warned that operations may be disrupted, urging travelers to check their flight status.

Air traffic control manager NAV Canada said in a statement that it was made aware of bomb threats affecting several of its facilities.

Early this morning, NAV CANADA was made aware of bomb threats affecting facilities in Ottawa, Montreal, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary and Vancouver. Employees at impacted locations are safe, and a temporary ground stop has been implemented at the affected airports.



We are… — NAV CANADA (@navcanada) July 3, 2025

It said employees at affected locations were safely evacuated and that travellers may face delays.

The Ottawa Police Service also said on X that it was investigating a security incident at the Ottawa airport. Officials at the Montreal airport were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Brendan O’Brien in Chicago, David Shephardson in Washington and Bhargav Acharya in Toronto; Editing by Doina Chiacu, Reuters