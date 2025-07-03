Heat warning extended for New Brunswick, P.E.I. and Nova Scotia

Large hats and long sleeves are used for sun protection in downtown Fredericton on Wednesday, July 3, 2025. (Sarah Plowman / CTV News)

People are seeking shade and ways to cool off in the Maritimes as heat warnings stretch across much of the region on Thursday.

The humidex is into the high 30s in some areas.

Ian Hubbard, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, said the first heat warnings for the Maritimes went out on Canada Day for parts of Nova Scotia. Heat warnings for P.E.I. and southern New Brunswick were issued Wednesday, and many were extended on Thursday.

Fortunately, the forecast suggests relief is expected soon.

“Once we get through Thursday, we’re going to see a bit change in the air mass there. And temperatures are going to drop a little bit below our warning criteria, as well as a little bit of relief from the higher humidity,” Hubbard said.

Seniors without power or water amid heat wave

With no power or water flowing into the Airport Inn, a motel outside of Fredericton that’s also home to several low-income seniors, there’s been a steady flow of giant bags of ice arriving.

A fan sitting unplugged on the porch had little use without power, despite the need amid the heat and humidity.

Tenants lost their power and water more than two weeks ago. A day later, the landlord told them in a letter that they would have to move, as the inn will be shutting down.

New apartments are being arranged for the tenants and until then, they’ve been offered hotels. Still, many like Heather Lantz chose to stay put.

She told CTV News she chose to stay, despite the heat, to “make sure my stuff was safe.”

Another woman, who’s lived at the inn for 17 years, said, “It’s a little warm but there’s not much we can do about it. It stays a little cold in the room if you keep the door shut, because we have metal doors. That’s all we can do.”

At the Airport Inn, the biggest concern this week isn’t the heat but finding a new home—a process that’s underway with government help.

“I have a place, but it all depends on the paperwork,” said Lantz.

Airport Inn Residents of the Airport Inn are seen in Fredericton in July 2025. (Sarah Plowman / CTV News)

On Fredericton’s King Street, CTV News met Carl Jones sitting on a blanket sprawled out on concrete sidewalk in some shade next to King’s Place Mall.

Jones is homeless, so retreating to a house with air conditioning is not an option.

“I beat the heat by just kind of relaxing and enjoying the shade where I can find it,” he said.

Splash pads give some relief

On Wednesday, some found relief in local splash pads. That’s where Datha Young spent her afternoon with her grandkids.

“I think it could be a little less hot and a lot less muggy,” Young said.

Some found the heat overwhelming.

“It’s really hot. Like ridiculously hot. And if you’re on any medication that makes you sensitive it’s a horrible time,” said Finn Webb, who wanted to remind people to wear sunscreen.

Transit riders noticed the heat during their commutes. According to the City of Fredericton, only seven of the city’s 31 buses are currently equipped with AC.

“I did find the bus a little warm. There was air flowing through the windows but not as cool as if there was air conditioning,” said Susan Hayward.

Shasta Stairs, manager of corporate communications with the City of Fredericton, said as the city continues to modernize its transit system and fleet, all new bus purchases will include air conditioning.

“During extreme heat events—or when temperatures reach a certain level—all seven air-conditioned buses are scheduled to run all-day service to help ensure the comfort of both passengers and operators,” said Stairs, adding that operators are encouraged to take breaks in a cool location and have access to water throughout the day.

Stairs also highlighted Fredericton’s four outdoor pools that are open for the summer, along with several neighbourhood wading pools.