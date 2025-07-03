Man accused of defrauding millions from Nunavut corporations

A 23-year-old man has been charged in a multi-million dollar fraud scheme in Nunavut.
RCMP allege he defrauded the Qikiqtaaluk Business Development Corporation, an economic development agency in Iqaluit, of $2.9 million, as well as the Nunavut Film Development Corporation of $26,000.
Police believe he compromised the corporations’ email accounts and transferred the funds in the fall.
He was arrested in Edmonton on June 25 and faces two counts of fraud over $5,000.
He is scheduled to appear in court in Iqaluit on July 22.
According to RCMP, more than $67 million has been lost in these types of scams in Canada since the start of 2024.