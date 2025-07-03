Man accused of defrauding millions from Nunavut corporations

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police office is seen Saturday, April 25, 2015 in Iqaluit, Nunavut. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Paul Chiasson)

A 23-year-old man has been charged in a multi-million dollar fraud scheme in Nunavut.

RCMP allege he defrauded the Qikiqtaaluk Business Development Corporation, an economic development agency in Iqaluit, of $2.9 million, as well as the Nunavut Film Development Corporation of $26,000.

Police believe he compromised the corporations’ email accounts and transferred the funds in the fall.

He was arrested in Edmonton on June 25 and faces two counts of fraud over $5,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court in Iqaluit on July 22.

According to RCMP, more than $67 million has been lost in these types of scams in Canada since the start of 2024.