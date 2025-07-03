Engine failure risk prompts recall in Canada. Here’s which Nissan vehicles are affected

The Nissan logo is seen at a Nissan car gallery in Tokyo, on July 25, 2019. (Eugene Hoshiko / AP)

Nissan is recalling nearly 38,000 vehicles in Canada as part of a wider North American recall due to a potential bearing manufacturing defect that could lead to engine damage or failure.

In an email to CTVNews.ca on Wednesday, the company said the issue affects models from the following years:

2021–2024 Rogue

2019–2020 Nissan Altima

2019–2022 INFINITI QX50

2022 INFINITI QX55

In total, 37,837 vehicles are impacted in Canada

In their statement, the company said that a solution is available and affected owners will receive a notification letter starting Aug. 22.

Once notified, owners are advised to bring their vehicles to a Nissan or INFINTI dealership for inspection and, if necessary, repair.

The company did not report any confirmed incidents or injuries tied to the defect.

In the U.S., more than 443,000 vehicles were recalled, according to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Customers can check their vehicle’s recall status using their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) at nissan.ca or infiniti.ca.