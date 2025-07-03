How did a baby seal end up west of Montreal?

Locals flocked to a pier in Oka, Quebec after a baby seal was spotted in the area. Genevieve Beauchemin on why the sighting sparked concern from marine experts.

On a pier in Oka, Que., northwest of Montreal, tourists, cyclists and a handful of people having a picnic spent the day scouring the waters of the Lake of Two Mountains.

Experts say there have been no new images or reports of sightings of a baby seal spotted in the area earlier this week, but that has not discouraged a flood of people hoping to see the unusual visitor.

“We have heard about a baby seal,” said a couple from France. “So we came to see whether we could admire it.”

Earlier this week, the common harbour seal, estimated to be just over a month old, was caught on camera. The images of the baby seal, barking at a dog on the beach, captured the imagination of many who live more than 600 km from the animal’s natural habitat in the St. Lawrence Estuary.

This is a rare, but not unprecedented occurrence. Seal pups are known to wander from their mothers once they are weaned, and occasionally some of these animals lose their way and wander to the Montreal area. Images of this baby have sparked some experts’ concern.

“The seal seems to be somewhat thin for its age, said Patrick Weldon of the Quebec Marine Mammal Emergency Response Network. “That has led to some questions of whether it is feeding.”

As waves crashed onto the pier and a local ferry continued its trip across the lake, among those looking out for the seal was animal lover Joann Simard. Once a tour bus driver who criss-crossed the province, bringing tourists on whale sighting tours in Tadoussac, Que., she has seen seals in the wild before, but never this far along the estuary.

“It breaks my heart that the baby seal is here, so far away from its family,” she said. “I hope it can find some help.”

But experts have warned well-wishers not to try to rescue the seal, to come too close or to interact with it in any way. There is a sign on the pier now, warning the animal is protected under federal law.

“It is best to admire it from a distance,” said Weldon. “Human interactions can pose cumulative stress factors that can have an impact on the happy life and health of the seal.”

He also says the seal could also pose a risk to humans as it may get “snippy” if it is not feeding properly.

Cheryl McDonald was taking a stroll by the beach under the warm afternoon sun when she learned the seal had surfaced in the area. She says it may be nature’s way to send a message.

“Everybody needs to go out and see animals and nature, “she said. “We are so often missing out on what is around us because we are in our homes imprisoned in air conditioning. I hope this little seal finds its way home.”

The Quebec Marine Mammal Emergency Response is urging anyone who spots the seal to call and report its location, but experts are now also hoping it is retracing its way home.