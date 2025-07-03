Vancouver home sales fall 10% in June but board believes momentum could be building

Vancouver-area home sales decreased 9.8 per cent in June but the city's real estate board says that figure could signal a potential recovery after larger year-over-year activity declines in previous months. A Harbour Air seaplane takes off past condo towers in downtown Vancouver, on Thursday, July 25, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

VANCOUVER — Vancouver-area home sales decreased 9.8 per cent in June but the city’s real estate board says that could signal a potential recovery after larger year-over-year declines in previous months.

Greater Vancouver Realtors says residential sales in the region totalled 2,181 last month, down from the 2,418 sales recorded in June 2024 and roughly 25 per cent below the 10-year seasonal average.

The board’s director of economics and data analytics Andrew Lis noted the year-over-year sales drop was roughly half of the decline seen in May, adding that if momentum continues, “it may not be long before sales are up year-over-year, which would mark a shift (from) the unusually low demand we’ve seen so far this year.”

There were 6,315 newly listed properties on the market in June, a 10.3 per cent increase from last year and 12.7 per cent above the 10-year seasonal average for the month.

Total active listings rose 23.8 per cent year-over-year to 17,561.

The composite benchmark price in June was $1,173,100, down 2.8 per cent from a year earlier and 0.3 per cent lower than May.

