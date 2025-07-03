Video shows pantsless Tesla driver being arrested on BC Ferries vessel

A man whose arrest on a BC Ferries vessel was caught on camera is facing a number of potential criminal charges, according to police.

Officers with the Sidney-North Saanich RCMP were called to a ferry travelling between Mayne Island and Vancouver Island around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, a statement from police said.

“It was reported to police that a man was attempting to drive his vehicle on the ferry deck while the vessel was still en route to Swartz Bay. The man was arrested at the scene,” a spokesperson wrote in an email to CTV News.

Video posted to social media shows a man driving a Tesla forward and backward, before he exits the vehicle wearing what appear to be boxer shorts. As police approach, he runs back into his car and shuts the driver-side door. A struggle ensues, during which several officers pull the pantsless man from the car, ultimately pinning him to the ground and placing him in handcuffs.

The man remained in custody Wednesday and Mounties said they plan to recommend charges of assault with a weapon, mischief, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and obstruction.

BC Ferries, in a statement, said the man who was arrested was “driving erratically and acting aggressively toward crew members.”

A spokesperson noted that the Canada Day incident came just days after another involving an aggressive passenger, who was also taken into police custody after allegedly assaulting crew members.

“These incidents are concerning and a reminder of the difficult situations our crews can sometimes face while working to keep people safe and services running smoothly,” an email to CTV News said.

“Our teams show up every day to provide a safe, respectful, and welcoming experience for everyone on board, and they deserve to be treated with courtesy and care.”