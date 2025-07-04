Americans come to Canada to celebrate Independence Day

Paul Hollingsworth spoke with American tourists who chose to celebrate the Fourth of July in Canada rather than the U.S.

There’s a huge July 4 celebration happening across the United States, yet Brenda Byers left her home in Austin, Texas to experience Independence Day in Canada.

“My son was born here 45 years ago, and I’m visiting my friends,” said Byers. “Plus, I love it here!”

Byers is not alone. Mike and Barbara Rendos travelled to Nova Scotia from Pennsylvania.

“We feel a bond with Canada,” said Mike Rendos, who added he has pushed the trade war and rising tensions aside, and is doing to his part to strengthen the U.S.-Canada friendship.

“My personal opinion, I hope that connection continues.”

The Filgate family is posting pictures of their RV trip in Canada on social media. They will go home to Savannah, Georgia this weekend, but they’re already looking forward to their next trip north of the border.

“I was excited to come here. It’s not my first trip to Canada,” said Heather Filgate. “I’ve always found Canadians to be the nicest people ever and so far, everywhere we go, people are really welcoming.”

Barbara has a message for Canadians: she loves her country, enjoys visiting Canada and believes it is the perfect place to enjoy the July 4 holiday.

“I feel very proud of being an American, and what we usually stand for,” she said. “Having lived there all my life, I am just very proud of being an American but I’m also proud of being here and celebrating too.”

While the past several months have been fraught with trade tensions between the neighbouring countries, it doesn’t appear to be having a negative impact on the number of American visitors.

Travel bookings are up this summer compared to 2024. A tourism operator told CTV News he expects July and August to be busy with dozens of cruise ships bringing Americans to our country.