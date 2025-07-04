Canada has approved entry for more than 17,600 people with a criminal record in last decade

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Lena Metlege Diab rises during Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Thursday, June 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada approved 17,600 rehabilitation applications from people with criminal records hoping to enter the country in the last decade, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has confirmed to CTV News.

From 2014 to 2024, more than 25,350 foreigners submitted an application to have their criminal record forgiven so they can enter Canada, whether on a work or study visa, to apply for permanent residency, or for a short-term visit.

Of those, nearly 70 per cent were approved, nearly 20 per cent were refused, and about 10 per cent of applications were withdrawn.

“Canadians’ safety will always be our top priority,” wrote IRCC spokesperson Remi Lariviere in an email to CTV News. “Decisions to approve or refuse a rehabilitation application are made by experienced immigration officers, based on legal criteria and a detailed review of the facts.”

“People with past convictions outside Canada must demonstrate they have been rehabilitated and do not pose a risk to Canadian society,” Lariviere also said.

IRCC does not filter the applications for the type of criminal activity. The department also did not specify how many applications were for people hoping to visit Canada for a short period, versus work, study, or a permanent residency application.

IRCC also does not filter for the applicant’s country of origin.

“Rehabilitation has been a longstanding practice, with provisions that have been outlined in the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA) since 2001, more specifically under paragraph 36(3)(c),” Lariviere wrote. “This is not about “forgiving” crimes. These provisions are applied cautiously, and on a case-by-case basis.”

To have a rehabilitation application approved, Lariviere wrote, a person must show that five years have passed since the offence or completion of their sentence, and demonstrate they are unlikely to commit further crimes.

All applications, Lariviere added, are assessed by an IRCC official who takes into consideration the nature and seriousness of the offence, the amount of time that’s passed since it was committed, “evidence of good nature since,” the applicant’s community support, as well as other factors.

According to IRCC, “individuals must still meet all other requirements for a visa or immigration program.”

“This process has helped reunite family members and spouses of Canadians, and allowed performers and professional athletes (to) enter Canada, despite having a criminal conviction in their past,” Lariviere wrote. “Approval for rehabilitation simply renders the individual not inadmissible due to their criminal past — it does not automatically grant entry to Canada."