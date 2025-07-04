‘Do not consume’: Multi-province recall for anchovy fillets over histamine

A brand of anchovy fillets is being recalled in multiple provinces due to histamine.

According to the recall, the product was distributed in Alberta, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan, and “possibly other provinces and territories.”

The recall was announced Thursday and triggered by the company.

The notice says, “There have been reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.”

It adds that the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is also verifying that all recalled products are removed from the marketplace.

The affected product is:

Brand: Vicente Marino; product: Anchovy Fillets in Olive Oil, 80g/42g; UPC: 80268215; code: Lot#24171 EXP: 12/2025

Histamine is a chemical our immune system releases. Too much histamine, or histamine intolerance, can affect various systems, including the gastrointestinal tract, respiratory system, skin and nervous system.

Symptoms can range from bloating, diarrhea, nasal congestion, sneezing, hives and itching, headaches and fatigue.

Other symptoms include abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, shortness of breath, anxiety and nervousness, sleep disturbances, irregular heart rate, low blood pressure and menstrual cramps.

Consumers are being asked to not consume, serve, use, sell or distribute the affected product and to either dispose the recalled product or return it to the location of purchase.

Consumers are also being asked to contact a health-care provider if they become sick due to the recalled products.