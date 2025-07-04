How preserved blood vessels found in Saskatchewan’s most famous T. rex are opening doors for researchers

“Scotty” is the largest dinosaur skeleton ever found in Canada. (Tourism Saskatchewan)

Preserved blood vessel structures found in Saskatchewan’s most famous Tyrannosaurus rex fossil is allowing researchers to learn how extinct animals recovered from injuries.

The preserved blood vessel structures were discovered in a rib bone from Scotty the famous T. rex, who was found in Saskatchewan in the 1990s.

Jerrit L. Mitchell, a PhD student in the University of Regina’s (U of R) Department of Physics and the study’s lead author, discovered the vessel structures while finishing his undergraduate honours thesis research.

Mitchell joined the ongoing research project in 2019 when Scotty’s rib was scanned at the Canadian Light Source at the University of Saskatchewan for the first time.

“I remember showing my supervisors, Dr. Barbi and Dr. McKellar, a strange structure inside a scan of the rib that I originally didn’t give much thought to. They were quick to point out that what I discovered could possibly be preserved blood vessels, which has since led to a much more expansive research project,” Mitchell said in a news release.

Synchrotron X-rays produced by the Canadian Light Source at the University of Saskatchewan gave researchers the opportunity to create a detailed 3D model of both the bone and soft tissue structures inside it without damaging the 66-million-year-old fossil, the release said.

3D printed blood vessel structures 3D printed blood vessel structures. (Canadian Light Source, University of Regina)

“Then, using chemical analysis, the researchers determined what elements and molecules make up the vessel structures, allowing them to hypothesize how the structures were preserved over millions of years.”

The X-rays of the fossil’s rib also showed a healed fracture that could have been sustained in a fight, according to researchers.

Scotty T. rex. healed rib fracture A rib bone from Scotty the T. rex showing a healed rib fracture. (Canadian Light Source, University of Regina)

“The discovery could provide important, evolutionary information to researchers, such as the healing potential of a T. rex,” the release said.

“Preserved blood vessel structures, like we have found in Scotty’s rib bone, appear linked to areas where the bone was healing. This is because during the healing process, those areas had increased blood flow to them,” physics professor Mauricio Barbi said in the release.

“This work also provides a new way to compare how injuries healed in extinct animals, like dinosaurs,” Barbi added.

The findings were recently published in Scientific Reports, an open-access journal that publishes original research from across natural sciences, psychology, medicine and engineering.

The U of R says the multidisciplinary study grew to involve researchers from the school’s departments of physics, biology, and earth sciences, along with the Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM).

RSM curator of palaeontology and adjunct professor at the U of R Ryan McKellar said the discovery proves how fossils like Scotty are much more than museum exhibits.

“They continue to advance science in ways we never imagined when they were first unearthed,” he said. “Part of our role at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum is to ensure these specimens remain available for research, so it’s exciting to see new technology and collaborations between the RSM, the University of Regina, and the Canadian Light Source revealing discoveries, while keeping the fossils intact for future generations,” McKellar said.