‘It’s a privilege’: Shania Twain kicks off 2025 Calgary Stampede Parade

Watch the entire 2025 Calgary Stampede Parade in just over a minute.

Hundreds of thousands of people flocked to downtown Calgary on Friday to watch the 2025 Stampede Parade.

The parade serves as the official kickoff to the Stampede and features more than a hundred western-themed entries, including dozens of floats and marching bands, more than 700 horses and 5,000 people.

This year, Canadian country music icon Shania Twain was the parade marshal.

“I’m so happy to be here in Calgary,” Twain said, speaking ahead of her Stampede Parade appearance. “I am honoured.”

“It’s a privilege to be the parade marshal. It’s been a dream of mine for a very long time.”

Twain said she’s never been a part of the Stampede parade before and was especially excited to be riding a horse in it.

“This makes me very happy! Horses are my best friends and I spend a lot of time with horses.”

“People come from all over the world to attend [the Stampede],” she said. “We should be very proud of that.”

More than 100 people have served as parade marshal over the years, including politicians, Hollywood celebrities, sports heroes and royalty.

Most recently, in 2024, it was Owen Crow Shoe.

Other notable marshals include actor Kevin Costner, musicians Jann Arden and Paul Brandt, Olympian Kaillie Humphries, actor William Shatner, astronaut Chris Hadfield, Man in Motion Rick Hansen, actor Christopher Reeve and Mickey Mouse.

Calgary-born singer-songwriter Devon Cole served as the 2025 celebrity judge.

“Obviously, as a Calgarian, Stampede means truly everything to me – more than my birthday and Christmas combined,” she said. “I’m so excited to be a part of Stampede in any capacity. I love Stampede so much!”

Cole will also open for Twain at her Saturday concert at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

“I’m overjoyed! I’m over the moon about it,” Cole said. “I love her so much, she’s my hero – my personal hero, personal icon.”

Another icon – Harry the Horse – celebrated a big anniversary on Friday.

It was the Stampede mascot’s 40th year kicking off the Stampede Parade.

Keith Marlowe, vice chair of the Calgary Parade Committee, said the weather on Friday was perfect for the parade.

“The parade is put together by 200 volunteers,” he explained. “We work all year round. We’ll start working on next year’s parade in about a week or so. This is a huge, huge effort and it’s something we’re very passionate about because to bring smiles to this many people in downtown Calgary – it’s an incredible feeling.”

Proud parents Kelly and Ryan talk woke up early to get a seat at the parade to watch for their daughters, who were both participating in the 2025 event.

“It’s actually awesome,” said Ryan, choking back tears.

Sisters Aria and Quinn for at the Stampede Parade for a third time.

“I love how the band goes so loud, and I love the hype they always give,” said one of the sisters.

CTV News viewer Val, meanwhile, shared a special story of how she scored such a good seat for the parade.

“Last year, I put a little note in my calendar saying ‘Get to the parade route by 6:15 a.m.’ So I set my alarm for 5 a.m. I live in a tall building [near the route] and I got my binoculars out and people were already lining up! So, I said, ‘Get up, we’ve got to get going.’”

Several politicians were also participating in the parade.

“Great to be in my hometown of Calgary for the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth,” said Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre from atop a horse. “It’s a beautiful horse! Thanks to the Rafter Six Ranch – and thanks to all of my hometown friends and neighbours for all the great western hospitality.”

“I love the parade,” Alberta NDP Leader and former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi said. “Anybody can come, there’s no money involved, you just have to get up a little bit early.”

“Like everybody else, I was kind of excited to see Shania Twain,” he added.

The 2025 Calgary Stampede runs from July 4 to 13.